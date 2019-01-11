Once just an activity to pass the time, the video game industry has exploded in recent years. With advancements in gaming technology bringing games closer and closer to reality, video games have not only generated billions of dollars in revenue, but also millions of jobs. According to Newzoo, the worldwide video game market could reach $180 billion by 2021. Whether you one of the lucky ones to being making money playing games or just an avid gamer in your free time, here are some podcasts about gaming to listen to.

Giant Bombcast

Hosted by Brad Shoemaker, the Giant Bombcast podcast includes discussion of games played, industry news, recently released games and emails sent in by listeners. Shoemaker also interviews guests such as Jeff Gerstmann, Ben Pack, Jason Oestreicher and Jan Jerome Ochoa during the weekly episodes. Recent episodes include: "My Son Keith," "EXIT FLU" and "Game of the Year 2018: Day Five Deliberations."

Find it: https://www.giantbomb.com/podcasts/

Gamers With Jobs - Conference Call

Hosted by Shawn Andrich, the Gamers With Jobs - Conference Call podcast is the official podcast of GamersWithJobs.com and features discussions of the latest games and issues affecting the industry. Episodes also feature interviews with GWJ writers, in-depth discussions and the issues and design questions of the day. Recent episodes include: "Red Dead Redemption 2," "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and "Kingdom: Two Crowns."

Find it: https://www.gamerswithjobs.com/podcasts

The Game Informer Show

The Game Informer Show podcast features Game Informer’s staff breaking down the week’s biggest releases, exclusive information on exciting games that are in the works and responses to listener emails. Episodes also feature game-focused trivia and interviews with the biggest game developers in the industry. Recent episodes include: "Sekiro Exclusive, Game of the Year, Sumo Digital Interview," "Our Top 10 Games of 2018, Email of the Year" and "2018’s Underrated Games, Will Wright Interview."

Find it: https://www.gameinformer.com/gishow

DLC

Hosted by Jeff Cannata and Christian Spicer, the DLC podcast is a weekly audio tour of the latest in video games and tabletop entertainment. Cannata and Spicer interview gaming experts from around the globe and take phone calls from listeners about anything and everything to do with the gaming industry. Recent episodes include: "Nick Suttner," "Games of 2019" and "Meghan Sullivan."

Find it: http://5by5.tv/dlc