The Redwood Area Hospital, Carris Health and CentraCare Health have taken a major step toward the construction of a new health campus by selecting land on the east side of Redwood Falls.

A purchase agreement has been signed by all involved parties for a 35-acre parcel of land located on Redwood County Road 24, east of St. John School. The purchase agreement includes the option to buy additional acres in the future, allowing for future growth.

“We are thrilled to finally have a home for our new health campus and thankful for all landowners in our community who worked with us through the process as we were selecting our location,” said Bryan Lydick, Redwood Area Hospital CEO.

The new health campus will bring the hospital and clinic together at one location for the public's healthcare needs. The 105,000 square foot space is being designed by employees with intention to break ground next spring.

“Our land comes with the sweat of four generations in agriculture,” said landowners Eldo and Elizabeth Schoer. “We believe in the vision of the hospital and clinic together in one space and know that this is a wonderful future for our land.”

The new health campus will also provide significant growth for surgery and rehabilitation departments, as well as a state of the art clinic space.

Currently, the Redwood Area Hospital is outgrowing its space with 12 rehab practitioners working in a treatment space designed for six. Surgery is performing an estimated 1,100 surgeries this year in a space designed to accommodate 600-700 surgeries per year.

The building project will take an estimated two-and-a-half years, with completion in 2021. During the building process, the hospital and clinic will continue operations in their current locations with no disruptions to care.

Redwood Area Hospital will make its official transition to become Carris Health - Redwood Jan. 1, 2019.

Carris Health, a subsidiary of CentraCare Health, is committed to rural healthcare and will invest $60 million over 10 years, including the new medical campus in Redwood Falls.