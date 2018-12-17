Before you go out, measure the thickness.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone enjoying sports, fishing and recreation time on the ice to be careful. Ice depths can fluctuate in a short distance.



With the recent warm weather and more mild temperatures in the forecast, ice depths can deteriorate quickly. There have been numerous vehicles observed out on the ice on waters in Polk County. The PCSO urges all to check the ice depths before driving on the ice with an auger and tape measure.



