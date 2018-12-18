Crookston High School Construction Trades students were back at it Monday at the site of this year’s house site on Hoven Lane.

The CT class is only being offered for the first semester this school year because Oliver, who’s studying Agricultural Education at the University of Minnesota Crookston, will in a couple weeks begin a student-teaching assignment in the Fertile-Beltrami School District.

A contractor working in partnership with the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority and the Northwest Minnesota Housing Cooperative will finish the house in the spring.