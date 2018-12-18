The Montevideo School Board met in regular session on Monday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the district board room in the middle school.

First on the agenda, Marie Reszel presented the annual Community Education report and answered any questions that were asked during her presentation. Following Reszel, High School Principal Scott Hickey presented an overview of the WBWF and A&I plans and programs. Both items were accepted later in the meeting.

The board discussed the following items on the consent agenda: The minutes of the regular Board of Education; December bills; the Treasurer’s report; budget reports; employment of Kristin Zeidler at Ramsey, Lonnie Bork as the head cook at MHS, and Gayle Cordova as an ESL/SPED para at MMS; and two resignations.

All items on the consent agenda were approved.

A motion was made adopting a resolution accepting gifts, donations, contributions or bequests:

Community Ed: Individuals with disabilities - $500 from the Knights of Columbus; $500 from the LQP Gambling Acct.; $250 from Montevideo United Way; $200 from Minnwest Bank; and $100 from the Monte Youth Sports Club.

Heroes in Action - $625 from Montevideo United Way.

Little Thunder Hawk Infant Program - $675 from Montevideo United Way.

Montevideo Youth Opportunities - $100 from Ralph and Barb Lunde.

A motion was made to adopt the resolution, which was adopted.

Next on the agenda, Dr. Luther Heller presented the Superintendent’s Report. Heller discussed committee reassignments, the Holiday Tea on Dec. 19 at the MMS Commons, the MREA Ballot and other miscellaneous items.

Following Heller, Facility planning was discussed by Andrew Stenson and Joe Helgeson, followed by administrator reports from Principals Sprung and Grey.

Congratulatory action and recognition was awarded to a group of students who excelled in their extracurricular activity. A motion was made to congratulate the named individuals for the accomplishments and to extend to them the district’s appreciation on a job well done. The motion was approved.

In general business, the board discussed the Budget/Levy Truth in Taxation Hearing. Chief School Business Official Adam Spray presented the levy information as well as the current year budget information. The board reviewed the information and opened the floor for questions and discussion from the public. The levy for 2018 Payable 2019 is $2,667,190.53. A motion was made to approve the 2018 Payable 2019 Levy, which was approved.

A motion was made to accept a resolution directing the administration to develop recommendations on staffing, programs, and financial concerns with a preliminary report at the February board meeting. The resolution was adopted.

The board now motioned to approve both Rezsel’s and Hickey’s earlier proposals, and both reports were approved.

A motion was made to accept a resolution establishing combined polling places. The resolution pertains to setting a combined polling place for off-year elections, such as referendums or other special elections. The resolution was accepted by a roll-call vote.

A motion was then made to ratify the 2018-2020 International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 70 (Educational Assistants) Contract. The motion was approved.

The board next recognized Steve Kubista and expressed the district’s appreciation for his years of service on the board of education. Kubista will be leaving the board on Dec. 31, 2018. A motion was made to recognize Kubista and express the district’s appreciation for his service.

The motion was approved, and Chairman balkan presented Kubista with a bell in appreciation for his service.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

