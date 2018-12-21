Information on the candidates for Sleepy Eye City Manager.

On Dec. 11, the Sleepy Eye City Council selected five individuals to participate in the interview process for the position of city manager, that will take place on Jan. 7 and 8. Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources, Inc., the consultant hired to assist the City in the selection process, provided the following information for each individual finalist.

Natalie Muruato currently serves as the City Auditor/Administrator and FEMA Flood Administrator for the City of Belfield, N.D. She has held this position for four years. Prior to that, Ms. Muruato was employed by Public Transit/Elder Care of Dickinson, N. D., as a Bookkeeper/ Financial Administrator, where she held the position for 10 months. She has also held other positions in the public sector. Ms. Muruato is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership.

Brenda Fox-Howard is currently the Director of Finance for the Town of Peterborough, N. H., where she has been in the position for two years. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Finance for the Town of Putnam, Conn., for one year, and the Town of Winchester, Conn., for one year. She also served as a Finance Manager III-Audit for the State of Vermont for two years. Ms. Fox-Howard holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management-Finance and is pursuing her Master of Business Administration degree.

Kelly Truver currently serves as a Manager of Volunteer Services for the Kingman Regional Medical Center where she has held the position for four years. She is also currently an Associate Faculty Member at the Mohave Community College. Prior to her current employment, she served as an Adjunct Faculty Member at Jones International University for one year and was the President of the Advisory Board for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Mohave County for two years. Ms. Truver holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting, a master’s degree in Public Administration and Global Management, and a PhD in Public Administration.

Angela Grafstrom is currently the City Administrator for the City of Hallock, Minn., where she has served for one year. Prior to her position in Hallock, Ms. Grafstrom was an Administrative Assistant for the City of Warroad, where she served for one year. She has also been an Owner/Manager of three properties and has held other public sector positions. Ms. Grafstrom holds a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in Spanish, and a master’s degree in English with an emphasis in Cultural Studies.

Brent O’Neil currently serves as the Economic Development Manager for the City of Sioux Falls, S.D., where he has been in the position for six years. Prior to that, he served as their Urban Planner for three years and their Economic Development Coordinator for one year. Before his career with the City of Sioux Falls, Mr. O’Neil was a Transportation Coordinator for the Region Nine Development Commission. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Community Development and is pursuing his master’s degree in Urban Studies.