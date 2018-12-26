An 18-year-old Thief River Falls girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 20 in Marshall County.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Heidi Annette Anenson. According to the State Patrol report, Anenson was driving a 1997 Dodge Caravan eastbound shortly after 10 p.m. on 240th St. NE at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 32 in Excel Township when she failed to stop at the stop sign, slid on the icy road through the intersection and was struck on the passenger’s side by a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup driven northbound on Highway 32 by Nathaniel Lee Johnson, 40, of Middle River.

Johnson and his passenger, David Lee Johnson, 72, of Middle River, were transported to Sanford Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

All three involved in the collision were wearing seat belts.