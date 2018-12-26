Winter storm warning in effect until 9 a.m. Friday; 6 to 11 inches of snow could fall in Crookston

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service kicked in at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 26 and as of now isn’t set to expire until 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28.

Forecasters say 6 to 11 inches of snow is expected to fall on a wide swath of northwestern and north-central Minnesota, including the Crookston area, and then high winds with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour are expected to blow the new snow around.

The bulk of the snow is expected to fall by early to mid Thursday, the NWS states in its warning, with the high winds to follow. Wind chills are expected to dip to the 30 below zero range.

Travel will be difficult and even impossible in rural areas. Stay updated as the storm system rolls in.