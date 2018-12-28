The Chippewa County Montevideo Ambulance team held their yearly “Stuff the Truck” event.

The Chippewa County Montevideo Ambulance team held their yearly “Stuff the Truck” event. They parked their ambulance out at Wal-mart and had boxes in the entry ways at Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital. Many gifts were donated such as toys for all ages, clothes, winter clothes and accessories, books, crafts, shoes, etc. to be given to the Family Services so they could distribute to local families in need during the holiday season. The “Stuff the Truck” event donated 2 truckloads of goods and $200 in cash to Family Services and $130 more to Santa Anonymous. The ambulance team looks forward to this event each year and are grateful for all the community’s generous donations and support!

