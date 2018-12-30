Brown County REA office employees donated to Sleepy Eye Medical Center for the 3D mammography equipment.

This past year, the six Brown County REA office employees have been donating $1 for the privilege to wear jeans to work on Fridays, with the funds to go to a worthy cause. A check for $200 was recently presented to Sleepy Eye Medical Center for the 3D mammography equipment. Pictured making the check presentation to SEMC Radiology Manager Megan Green and Administrator Kevin Sellheim are Brown County REA CEO Mike Heidemann and Marcia Solie, Member Services Manager.