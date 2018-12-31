Blowing snow creates hazardous driving conditions

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on Highway 2 in Polk County between Crookston and East Grand Forks, and Highway 200 in Norman County between Highways 9 and 75 due to dangerous driving conditions.

High winds and blowing snow are causing whiteout conditions. Snowplows will continue to operate for as long as conditions allow, but motorists are advised not to travel those corridors until conditions improve.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.