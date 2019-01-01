If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Steak & Shrimp: Fri., Jan. 4 at the American Legion Steak and Shrimp will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. located at 613 Legion Drive, Monte­video. For more information call 320-269-8988.

2 Saturday Morning Breakfast: Stop in to Topper’s for their Saturday Morning Breakfast, Omelets, Breakfast Burritos, Homemade Coffee Cake and more! Serving from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 311 State Road, Montevideo. Call for more information at 320-269-9401.

3 Buck Tournament: Noon Buck Tournament on Sat., Jan. 5 at the VFW located at the Southtown Plaza. For more information call 320-269-5720.





