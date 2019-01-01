The organization collaborated with local food banks in 15 communities in which it operates, to provide pork certificates to those in need.

During the week of December 17, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the country, donated a total of $20,000 to food banks across the Midwest. The organization collaborated with local food banks in 15 communities in which it operates, to provide pork certificates to those in need, which included a donation to the Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf.

“At Christensen Farms, we are proud to serve the noble purpose of providing safe, nutritious pork to families across the country,” said Amber Portner, Christensen Farms Communications Manager. “It is our hope that this donation will help provide families in the communities we operate, a delicious pork meal this holiday season, including right here in Sleepy Eye.”

Headquartered outside of Sleepy Eye, Christensen Farms has pork production, feed mill and truck wash operations located across South Central Minnesota. In this region, they employ over 250 people and manage contract partnerships with local farmers, who all help to support and achieve the mission of Christensen Farms.

The following communities and food banks received pork vouchers from Christensen Farms this holiday season: Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf; New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf; Kitchen Table-Marshall Food Shelf; Redwood Area Food Shelf; Manna Food Pantry, Worthington; Neighborhood Food Bank, Forest City, Iowa; Emmet County Food Pantry, Estherville, Iowa; Franklin County Community Food Pantry, Hampton, Iowa; Charleston Food Pantry, Charleston, Ill.; Central Northeast Community Food Bank, O’Neill, Nebr.; Northeast Nebraska Action Partnership – Creighton Family Services, Creighton, Nebr.; Safe Harbor, Aberdeen, S.D.; Tri-County Good Samaritan Center, Redfield, S.D.; and Pierre Food Pantry, Pierre, S.D.