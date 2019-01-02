Police arrested a man who said he had a gun and was making suicidal threats at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Police arrested a man who said he had a gun and was making suicidal threats at the University of Minnesota's Duluth campus.

Officials issued a campus alert Tuesday night after an acquaintance of the man called 911. Local law enforcement officers searched and found the man in the university's planetarium. Authorities say no gun was found. He was taken to a hospital and then to the St. Louis County Jail.

The university is currently on break.