David Olson, 71, of Nerstrand, passed into Heaven on Friday morning, December 28, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

David John Olson was born on April 3, 1947, at the Granite Falls Hospital in Granite Falls to Thelmer "Babe" and Verna (Lecy) Olson. He grew up on the family farm along the Minnesota River, north of Echo. He was baptized and confirmed at the Rock Valle Lutheran Church, rural Echo. He graduated from Echo High School in 1965.

Following graduation, Dave worked for Enestvedt Seed Corn Company, rural Sacred Heart and attended Willmar Community College. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1966, took his basic training and electrical training in San Diego, CA. He volunteered for submarine service and spent the remainder of his enlistment sailing out of Groton, CT. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

David married Ardyce Olson on April 10, 1971, at the Roseland Reformed Church in Roseland. Shortly before their marriage, Dave moved to Baltimore, MD to attend the MEBA merchant marine school to be an engineer. After a trip to Brazil in the fall of 1971 he decided that sailing was not for a married man. He went to work for electrical contractors in Baltimore.

In August 1972 they moved back to Minnesota, settling in the Minneapolis area. He worked for Portec, Pioneer Division as a maintenance electrician while also attending the St. Paul Vocational School at night to work toward his journeyman's license. In 1981, because of sparse electrical work in Minnesota, he worked near Shreveport, LA, and Rock Springs, WY as a construction electrician. In March 1982 he went to work for 3M in St. Paul and retired from there in 2002.

Shortly after retiring he joined the IBEW, LU #292, Minneapolis, and took a call for the City of Minneapolis in the traffic division. He finally retired from there in 2011.

In 1986 the family bought and moved to a farm near Nerstrand. They farrowed and finished hogs. Dave crop farmed the land. All of this was in addition to Dave continuing his electrical work in the Twin Cities.

Being raised a "river rat," Dave thoroughly enjoyed fishing. There are many stories from fishing trips made to Canada, South Dakota, Devils Lake, ND, Lake of the Woods, Lake Michigan, as well as numerous lakes and rivers throughout Minnesota. He always enjoyed the outdoors and tried to stay busy by gardening, farming, hunting geese, ducks, pheasants and deer. In the winters he played a lot of cards. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and family.

David is survived by his wife, Ardyce; children, Aaron (Jodie) Olson of Nerstrand, Sonja (Brian Kubinski) Olson of Faribault, Ryan Olson of Rochester; grandchildren, Dante Cannon of Mankato, Madison and Analise Olson of Frazee, Charli and Averi Olson of Nerstrand, Dusti Mayers of Baton Rouge, LA, Tyler Kubinski of Fargo, ND; brother, Duane (Robin Feldman) Olson of Renville; sister, Linda (O.E.) Lerud of Echo; brothers-in-law, Daryll (Norma) Olson of Oakdale, Lauren (Donna) Olson of Sauk Rapids; aunts, Evie Olson of Omaha, NE, Shirley Lecy of Granite Falls, Julia Ann (Gunval) Knudson of Granite Falls and nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Brennecke.

Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Per his request, there will be a celebration of life gathering Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the family home (12240 160th St. E, Nerstrand). Feel free to arrive anytime after 2 p.m. and throughout the entire evening. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's choice.