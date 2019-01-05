The Indians boys basketball team played New Ulm Cathedral tough Friday night. The Indians led 30-29 at halftime over the No. 10 state-ranked Greyhounds, but fell apart in the second half falling 66-59.

The Indians came off the holiday break with some motivation Friday night. The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds were coming into their building fresh off of being ranked No. 10 in state. The Indians had a mindset to make a statement to prove they belong in the discussion of top teams in the loaded Tomahawk Conference.

The Indians were staggered early as the Greyhounds took advantage of a slow Indians start as they led 17-6, forcing coach Shane Heiderscheidt to call a timeout just six minutes into the game.

Out of the timeout, the Indians came out with some swagger as they went on a 15-4 run to take a 21-19 lead with a little under 10 minutes to go in the first half. Seniors Nathan Walter, Jacob Berg, and Jose Ibarra were main contributors in the run for the Indians.

Sleepy Eye went into halftime with a 30-29 lead as Cathedral got a basket underneath just as time expired in the half.

In the second half, a bucket by Ibarra and a three-pointer from Logan Netzke gave the Indians a 35-29 lead. The Greyhounds and Indians would exchange baskets as time ticked off in the second half, but the Greyhounds continued chipping away and eventually took the lead back at 49-47.

The Greyhounds never looked back after taking back the lead. New Ulm Cathedral used free throws from two silly technical fouls on the Indians and used the points and extra possessions as a way to seal the Indians’ fate.

Heiderscheidt was disappointed in his teams composure Friday night, but also saw positives in his team’s effort. The fact the Indians could match up with the Greyhounds should give the team confidence going into next week when they face basketball powerhouses Springfield and Cedar Mountain.

Sleepy Eye was led by Nathan Walter with 18 points. Netzke and Kegan Heiderscheidt each contributed 12 points.

The Indians travel to Springfield Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off and host Cedar Mountain Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Sleepy Eye. The Indians overall record is now 3-4 and New Ulm Cathedral is now 9-1 on the season.