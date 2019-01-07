So don’t be alarmed if you see extended law enforcement activity at the Crookston Inn

The Northwest Health Services Coalition will conduct “Active Incident Training” Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center. Trainings and drills will simulate a mass-casualty event and will appear as realistic as possible. The public is asked to keep in mind that a drill is taking place that day and not become alarmed if you see enforcement or EMS vehicles at the Crookston Inn for a long period of time.

If you have questions, contact Carrie Bergquist at 289.1823. She is the Regional Healthcare Preparedness coordinator for the coalition.



