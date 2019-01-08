Gov. Mark Dayton recently announced the appointment of Laurence J. Stratton as district court judge in Minnesota’s eighth judicial district. Stratton will be replacing the Honorable Randall J. Slieter, and will be chambered at Olivia in Renville County.

“Mr. Laurence J. Stratton possess(es) a deep understanding of both criminal and civil law, and will bring valuable appellate experience in his new role as a district court judge,” said Dayton. “I thank him for his continued service to Minnesotans in the eighth judicial district.”

The eighth judicial district consists of Big Stone, Chippewa, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wilkins and Yellow Medicine counties.

Stratton is an assistant Renville County attorney, where he is responsible for all types of criminal, civil and appellate matters. Additionally, he handles all of the county’s children in need of protection and services cases. Previously, he was an associate attorney at Muske, Muske & Suhrhoff, Ltd., and an intern in the civil division of the St. Louis County attorney’s office.

He earned his B.A. from Augsburg University and his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. Stratton is a volunteer EMT, president of Olivia Ambulance Service, a volunteer firefighter, board member of the Fire Relief Association and is president of the Renville County law library board.