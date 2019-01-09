Elana Ixcoy Hernandez was unable to make her scheduled omnibus court hearing at the Watonwan County courthouse on January 8 due to being in ICE custody.

Hernandez is currently charged with felony identity theft for stealing the identity of a woman from Texas in order to gain employment at Butterfield Foods.

The county attempted to writ the defendant from ICE custody in order that she could appear for the hearing, but was denied. Hernandez is currently in ICE detention awaiting a bail hearing.

Hernandez posted bail on December 19, 2018 for the identity theft charge, but her immigration hearing has a separate bail hearing.

The prosecution put in a request for a continuance until Hernandez can make bond in her ICE matter. The defense did not oppose the continuance.