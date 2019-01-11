The Montevideo Police Civil Service Commission held a special meeting on Monday evening at City Hall.

The Montevideo Police Civil Service Commission held a special meeting on Monday evening at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting was to consider the resignation of montevideo Chief of Police Adam Christopher.

According to Scott Marquardt, Chairman of the Police Civil Service Commission, Christo­ph­er’s letter was dated Dec. 31, 2018. “We have received a formal letter from the chief indicating his resignation effective January 15, 2019,” said Marquardt.

Commission member Chris Weber made a motion to accept Christopher’s resignation, and Mar­quardt seconded the motion. A vote was taken and the commission officially accepted Christopher’s resignation, effective Jan. 15, 2019.

Christopher has been on medical leave since Nov. 15, 2019, when a restraining order was granted against him on behalf of an 18 year old woman.

The woman alleged that Christopher began sending her messages via social media when she was 17, and which numbered in the hundreds. Later, when she turned 18, the messages allegedly became sexual in nature.

The woman and her family were present at the commission meeting on Monday evening. One of the people there in support of the young woman asked if the results of the city’s internal investigation into the matter will be made public. The man also ...

