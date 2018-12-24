Lois Miest 95, of Saint James, died on Dec. 18, 2018

Lois Miest 95, of Saint James, died on Dec. 18, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato in Mankato, Minnesota. Service was held at the St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, St. James, on Dec. 22, 2018. The clergy was Rev. Martin Lopahs. Interment was held at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. James in St. James.

Lois Elizabeth Fredrikson was born on Jan. 21,1923 in Mower County, to Carl Sigfrid Adrian Fredrikson and Esther Mae (Jones) Fredrikson. Was baptized in Hayfield, and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. James. She moved to St. James at the age of seven where she and her brothers, Glenn and Howard and sister, Janet attended Country School Dist. 21. She graduated from St. James High School in 1939. Lois attended Mankato State Teachers College graduating after two years and taught at a country school until she was united in marriage to George W. Miest on Oct. 17,1942 at her parents' farm home. They farmed several places in St. James township raising eight children. They enjoyed winters in Arizona and travels throughout the United States including trips to Alaska and Hawaii. George died in August 1991 and Lois moved into Homestead Cooperative, St. James in 1998 where she served many years on the board of directors and lived with her beloved cat. Miss Kitty for nearly 20 years. Lois was active in "Lois Club77, Red Hats, County Extension Club and other organizations throughout her life. She enjoyed snowmobiling (even at 90 years old!) She LOVED to play games with her grandkids and great grandkids! She was a card player her whole life carrying a cribbage board in her walker. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church serving many capacities over the years.

Lois will be missed by her children; Dennis (Kathy), John (Jeanne), Doug (Sherry), Joy (Willie) Sing, all of St. James, Elizabeth (Darrell) Isebrand of Eagan, Shirley (Paul) Laingen, Elgin, South Carolina, Wayne (Rita) of Hastings, Bonnie Glasgow (Steve), Big Timber, Mont; 23 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; two brothers: Howard (Annette) Fredrikson and Glenn (Joan) Fredrikson; sister-in-law, Donna Miest; numerous nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and sister, Janet McMahon.