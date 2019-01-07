Orville Maynard Warner, 98, of Butterfield, went home to be with his Savior, Sunday morning, Dec. 23, 2018

Orville Maynard Warner, 98, of Butterfield, went home to be with his Savior, Sunday morning, Dec. 23, 2018 at Sogge Memorial Good Samaritan Society in Windom. A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 1:30 to 4 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Comfrey. A time for eulogizing will be held at 1 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are pending at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.

Orville was born July 11, 1920 to C. Alfred and Marie (Englund) Warner in Adrian township, Watonwan county. He attended country school and later graduated in the class of 1938 from Comfrey High School. (He was the last surviving member of the class and was in attendance at the 100th anniversary of the school in 2017 at age 97.) In October of 1945 he married Evelyn Hanson. To this union three children were born; Ruth, Myra, and Mark. He and Evelyn farmed and milked Holstein cattle for many years, raised hogs for a period of time and also raised Black Angus cattle, until well into his 80’s. Orville was well-read and loved literature and history. In 2003 they sold the farmstead and moved to Windom. They made many new friends there, too. In October of 2005 Evelyn passed away a few days after their 60th wedding anniversary. Orville remained in Windom for a time and then moved to Mt. Lake and later to St. James and eventually back to Windom. In June of 2018 after a fall he became a resident of the Sogge Good Samaritan home and remained there until his death.

He is survived by his three children: Ruth (Robert) Rempel of Windom, Myra (Albert) Rolerson, Islesboro, Maine, and Mark (Barbara) Warner of Butterfield; six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; two brothers and their wives, and a sister in childhood.Orville willed his body to the U. of Minn. and had requested no funeral.