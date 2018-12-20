Cheers to fans who stepped up in Jackson, Minnesota and Jeers to obituaries that don’t focus on the actual person that died

Cheers to fans who stepped up in Jackson, Minnesota

Fans at sporting events rarely think of officials as people. Officials are the ones who ruin fans’ respective teams’ chances of winning. Officials always give the other team the call. The ideal life of an official is one that goes unnoticed because that means he or she did not make a controversial call.

Fortunately, the people of Jackson, Minn. put aside a game between Jackson County Central and Marshall to help a referee who needed medical assistance during a game.

According to Dan Condon of the Jackson County Pilot, a referee experienced a health scare during the game and when the ref moved to sit on the ground, a number of school staff and fans jumped into action.

While medical personnel rushed to the scene, those present at the game handled the situation. All Jackson County Central staff members are trained in how to use an automatic external defibrillator and one was grabbed, but not needed.

Medical personnel arrived at the school and took the ref to a hospital and he is expected to make a full recovery according to JCC athletic director Eric Tvinnereim.

First blame in many sports usually goes to the official, but it is warming to see citizens realize the triviality in who wins or loses a basketball game and help out a referee in need. Unfortunately, it takes frightening events such as this for people to prioritize. Hopefully, those who antagonize referees will hear of this story and see an official beyond the man or woman who gypped their team.

Nolan Beilstein, sports editor



Jeers to obituaries that don’t focus on the actual person that died

Did you know that pre-arrangements can be made for your own funeral with the funeral home and/or church of your choice, and those arrangements could help ease the burden of your loved ones? Like Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home says, it can also alleviate any questions, problems or differences which can occur among family members. By making pre-arrangements, information like how and if you want to be buried in the ground, at a mausoleum or cremated could be clarified, memorial requests or donations to charities could be added to your obituary, and more information about your past could be included, too.

Then again, there are some people that don’t want to pre-plan for their own funeral or even pre-plan for a funeral of a loved one. Death isn’t an easy thing to think about or even talk about.

But… can’t we all (sort of) agree that when a loved one dies that their obituary should be mostly about them? Some people are lucky enough to have children and grandchildren, and have dedicated their lives to caring for them and following their activities so it’s obvious that would be highlighted. Some people have served in the military, been involved with nonprofit organizations or charities, held a successful and/or meaningful career, or even donated most of their time doing good for their community and others. Those things should also be brought up. Heck, even if all grandma did was bake for her family and church functions, and she was a darn good baker, that should be a highlight of her obituary.

So, when you read an obituary, typically a woman’s obituary, and all you read is info about their spouse, it’s dispiriting.

(Let’s just say we’re talking about a woman’s obituary here)

Surely, the woman did more than come into this world, get married, follow her husband through his career, bear his children and die. Was she a good card player, did she volunteer at every church function, did she decorate for every holiday, did she sew all her kids’ Halloween costumes, anything? Pick something. Please. She deserves to, at least, be the highlight of her own obituary.

Jess Bengtson, assistant editor