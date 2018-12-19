This week's Pirates of the Week are Emma Borowicz, Zach Brown, Joe Doda, Walker Winjum, Grace Koshney and Hannah Lindemoen.

Girls’ Basketball

Emma Borowicz - So. G



Head Coach Darin Zimmerman says, “Emma has been a great leader for us this season and had two good games a week ago. She has improved her outside shooting and has been able to score in many different ways. In addition to her strong offensive game, she has been equally good on the defensive end averaging over four steals a game.”



Wrestling

Zach Brown - So.



Head Coach Wes Hanson says, “Zach Brown had a strong showing this past weekend at the Big Bear Tournament in Cass Lake. The tournament featured 39 teams from across the state and Zach was able to come away with a runner-up finish. He wrestled really well in the top position and was able to secure his semifinal victory with a ride out in the third period. We will continue to look to him as a big contributor in the lower weights for our team. He is currently 12-1 on the season and ranked fourth in the state at 113 pounds.”



Boys’ Hockey

Joe Doda - Jr. F



Head Coach Josh Hardy says, “Joey, a junior forward for the Pirates, had three goals in a loss to Minneapolis last weekend. Joey is a player who works extremely hard and never takes a shift off. He leads by example and he got rewarded in a big way this weekend. He plays hockey the right way and is going to be someone we rely heavily on in the offensive and defensive zone going forward.”



Boys’ Basketball

Walker Winjum - Jr. G



Head Coach Greg Garmen says, “Walker has really been playing well and has improved tremendously since last season. He has done a good job of handling the ball and has done a great job of defending so far this season.”



Girls’ Hockey

Grace Koshney - So. G



Head Coach Tim Moe says, “Grace is a sophomore goalie from Mayville who has, at times, single-handedly kept us in games. She, along with the other three girls from Mayville on our team and their parents, show great dedication by driving two hours for practices and sometimes many more hours than that for away games. Grace has been exceptional in her play this year and her attitude as she sees many shots, and many of her saves have been spectacular.”



Dance

Hannah Lindemoen - Fr.



Head Coach Adrianne Winger says, “Hannah is a freshman and this is her third year on the varsity team. Hannah is a hard worker who is always working on improving her skills and does whatever it takes to make each performance her best. Her dedication and pride for the Treasurettes is shown on and off the court."

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.