All six of these athletes are members of the Red River Valley Athletics teams out of Grand Forks.

Six Crookston athletes participated in the Holiday Spectacular gymnastics meet at the Red River Valley Athletics gym in Grand Forks on Sunday, December 16.

All six of these athletes are members of the Red River Valley Athletics teams out of Grand Forks. The meet exhibited the talents of gymnasts from 11 different gyms in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Manitoba during 11 different sessions from Friday through Sunday.

Carley Knutson, daughter of Justin and Tracey, placed first in the Junior Xcel Gold Division All Around. She also placed in each individual event: first on the uneven bars, second on the floor exercise, second on the vault and fifth on the balance beam.

Emily Bowman, daughter of David and Sunny, placed third in the Junior Xcel Gold Division All Around. She also placed first on the floor exercise, first on the vault and fourth on the uneven bars.

Carley and Emily, along with their Xcel Gold teammates from Red River Valley, also placed second as a team. Shayla Azure, daughter of Richard and Renee Voss, participated in the Senior Xcel Silver Division. She placed eighth on vault, ninth on floor exercise and ninth on balance beam.

Participating in the Level 3 program at this meet were Kayelynn Volker, daughter of Miles and Nicole Volker, Haley Voss, daughter of Richard and Renee Voss, and Kasey Fritz, daughter of BriAnna Kappelhoff and Billy Fritz.



