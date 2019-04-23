If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

1 Stage & Screen: Thurs., April 25 at the Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Stage and Screen International Virtuoso Gary Arbuthnot will be performing for Min­nesota Valley Com­munity Concerts. Tickets and membership information contact Beth Hampton at 320-269-5848.

2 Avengers End Game: Opening night at Millennium Theaters Thurs., April 25 showing at 7 p.m., 7:30p.m. and 10:35 p.m. located at 560 SW 1st Street, Montevideo in the Southtown Plaza. For more information call 320-269-3135.



3 Taco Bar: Sons of American Legion are having a Taco Bar Thurs., April 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 59, Located at 613 Legion Dr., Monte­video. For more information call 320-269-8988.