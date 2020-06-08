Altru is expanding Express Clinic services in the Grand Forks area with four convenient locations now available. In addition, we are launching a whole new concept – virtual waiting rooms. We're focused on...

Altru is expanding Express Clinic services in the Grand Forks area with four convenient locations now available. In addition, we are launching a whole new concept – virtual waiting rooms. We're focused on keeping you safe and keeping your care convenient as well as launching virtual waiting rooms.

How it Works Park in a designated Express Clinic spot at one of the Altru locations listed below. You'll see green parking signs that that say, 'Express Virtual Waiting Room'. Park there.Call the posted phone number. Altru staff will check you in from the comfort of your car. When an exam room is ready, we will escort you directly to the room to receive your care.

Our Express Clinics will remain walk-in clinics and will safely see patients with and without respiratory concerns. These changes are being implemented to streamline the patient experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond as we innovate care and focus on safety. A virtual waiting room provides social distancing, while giving patients the option of visiting the clinic that's most convenient for them.

Altru Express Clinic Hours of Operations

In addition to the implementation of virtual waiting rooms, we will expand our express clinics, with a total of four convenient walk-in locations in Greater Grand Forks. We're focused on safety and convenience, our new model for Express Clinics offers just that. Clinic hours and locations are as follows:

Express Clinic at Altru Family Medicine Residency | Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pediatric Express Clinic at Altru Family Medicine Center | Monday " Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Express Clinic at Altru Clinic East Grand Forks | Monday " Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Express Clinic at Altru Professional Center | Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. -7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

If you need care now, Altru Express provides it. Welcoming patients with acute needs, such as cold, cough, sprains and strains, we're here to safely care for you on your terms.

