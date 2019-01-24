A resident at the Granite Ridge Senior Living center is dead following a fire on Saturday, January 19. Vivian Jeseritz, aged 94 of Granite Falls, was found deceased in her apartment by first responders. The Granite Falls Fire Department, Granite Falls Police Department, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating the incident. No cause of death has yet to be established, nor is the cause of the fire known at this point.

At approximately 3:16 p.m., Yellow Medicine County Dispatch was advised by automated alarm of a “zone 4 smoke detector” that was going off at Granite Ridge (500 Skyview Drive in Granite Falls). First responders to the alarm included the Granite Falls Fire Department, Granite Falls Ambulance, and Granite Falls Police Department.

When the emergency crew arrived on scene, they discovered that smoke was coming from above the apartment door inside the facility. Firemen attempted to open the door, but discovered more smoke as well as an active fire inside the apartment. The fire was extinguished by 3:36 p.m, at which point a deceased victim (later identified as Jeseritz) was found inside the residence.

According to Yellow Medicine Dispatch, Jeseritz was the sole occupant of the apartment. At this point, it is unknown if Jeseritz died before or after the fire. Additional details will be made public pending the ongoing investigation.