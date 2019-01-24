Yellow Medicine County is putting pressure on state legislators to restore Area II Minnesota River Basin Projects’ annual appropriation by 25% back to the $189,000 per year level. The request comes at the start of a new legislative session, though it is unclear at this early stage how the state government will respond.

The Area II Minnesota River Basin Project’s joint powers organization was originally created in 1978, over 40 years ago. According to their website, Area II is a non-profit organization that “works to alleviate the recurrent flood problems which plague this area of southwestern Minnesota.” Area II helps the member counties (of which there are currently nine) in the engineering design, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, construction, and finance of flood control projects. Area II has also helped with water management endeavors, river monitoring, and lake and wetland restoration projects.

When the group was first created, it received $250,000 in annual funding for administration and project construction costs. That amount remained constant until the mid-1980s when it was reduced by 25% to 189,000. Area II received another budget cut in 2001 when the Ventura Administration attempted to eliminate all joint powers organizations in Minnesota. Area II was one of only three (out of ten joint powers organizations then in existence in the state) to survive the round of cuts. Within just two years, its total budget was gutted by 45% to $140,000. Despite the sharp decline in financial investment from the state government, member counties continued their support for the organization with a 25% match funding commitment.

Since 2004, when funding reached an all-time low of $105,000, overall funding has fluctuated. In 2008/2009, it was increased back to $140,000 before declining to $120,000 in 2011, where it would remain until 2015. Last fiscal year, Area II received $140,000 from the state government, an amount originally set in 2016.

The Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners approved a letter of support lauding the work of Area II. The letter states that “Area II has successfully proven that it can ‘do more with less’ as the budget cuts have asked us to do.” The letter describes a “successful and beneficial partnership between Area II and the State of Minnesota” and celebrates successful efforts to “lessen flood damages and to keep the sediments and nutrients on the land here at the headwaters.”

According to Area II Executive Director Kerry Netzke, the need for additional funding is great. “Our administrative budget is strained by the lack of professional engineering services,” she wrote in her letter to member counties. She urged member counties to back the funding request and contact their local representatives to support the increase as well.

In the coming weeks, additional member counties will vote on supporting or rejecting the proposal. There are no concrete proposals yet in St. Paul to change funding levels, though this is expected to change as additional counties add their voices to the request.