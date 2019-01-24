At this week’s Yellow Medicine County Board meeting Angie Steinbach took over as County Administrator, filling the place of outgoing Administrator Peg Heglund. The Board discussed the new Tobacco 21 Law which makes it illegal for people under 21 to buy tobacco products. If the Board eventually chooses to pursue this policy they would still need it to be passed by each town in the county. One of the main goals of the law is to try and prevent vaping, a trend that is very popular amongst teenagers.

The Board also discussed the AFSCME Union grievance from the Highway Department. At the last meeting Joe McMahon, a union representative, detailed the union’s grievance related to changing payment methods. The Highway Department’s issue is with digital pay stubs. This year the county is going to stop sending physical pay stubs, and start sending pay stubs digitally, which is accessed and viewed through an employee portal. Several Highway Department employees are unfamiliar with using the internet and don’t know how to access the portal. The grievance claims that the County violated the union contract by changing past practices.

There seemed to be a miscommunication between The Board and the Highway Department employees on when this would go into effect. The grievance was filed late last year and employees were under the impression the digital payment method would go into effect on January 1st, something the department wouldn’t have been ready for. The Board made it clear that this wasn’t the plan. They stressed that they would have to make sure the computers at the highway shops worked properly and that everyone understood how to view their payment information before the change is made.

The Board denied the union’s grievance, under the advice of their labor attorney, and maintained that their plans didn’t violate the union contract. The Board made assurances that they would train all the department employees on how to access the portal, and that they would always have access to their payment information. The Board also made it clear this was their plan from the beginning. There will continue to be ongoing discussions between The Board and the highway union.

In Other News:

•The Board approved the formation of a Yellow Medicine County Census Complete Count Committee.

•The Board approved the formation of the Yellow Medicine County Parks Committee.

•The Board held a final acceptance hearing on the establishment of County Ditch 4. The Board approved the final payment of $674,737.55, which is less than the final report estimate of $748,490 by about 10%.

•The Board approved a clinical/administrative services agreement with the Granite Falls Municipal Hospital and Manor.