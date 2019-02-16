St. Mary’s School held their annual Science Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

St. Mary’s School held their annual Science Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 6. Seven students showed their projects to judges, followed by public viewing. The next event for the students is the Southern, Southwestern Regional Science Fair at Minnesota State University in Mankato on Saturday, Feb. 16.

The students and their projects are as follows.

Seventh grade:

Brayden Suess, son of Mike and Kristy Suess, “The Effects of Voltage on the RPMs of an Electric Motor” in the Physics and Astronomy category.

Yuvraj Sidhu, son of Harcharn Singh and Harman Dhaliwal, “How Will Materials Around a WiFi Router Affect the Signal?” in the Materials Science category.

Eighth grade:

Elizabeth Schwint, daughter of George and Deanna Schwint, “Does Precipitation Timing Affect Nitrate Migration Through Soil?” in the Environmental Engineering category.

Annika Nosbush, daughter of Brad and Sara Nosbush, “The Effects of the Type of Milk on Cheese Properties” in the Biomedical and Health category.

Kaden Ryer, son of Cameron and Christin Ryer, “Does the Shape of the Aircraft Wing Affect Lift?” in the Engineering Mechanics category.

Ninth grade:

Natalie Marti, daughter of Dell and Cindy Marti, “Does the Type of Flour Affect the Amount of Gluten Protein and Elasticity?” in the Biomedical and Health category.

Sophie Kyllonen, daughter of Bruce and Jacki Kyllonen, “How Gear Ratios Affect Required Power to Lift” in the Engineering Mechanics category.