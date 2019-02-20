Junior Nick Labat scored his 1,000 career point in a 62-44 victory over Wabasso. The Knights await their playoff fate as seedings are unveiled Thursday morning.

NU Cathedral 76

St. Mary’s 55

The St. Mary’s Knights boys basketball team traveled to New Ulm to take on the Greyhounds Friday, Feb. 15.

The Knights got out to an early 21-13 lead in the first half. Cathedral then went onto an 18-2 run to take a 31-23 lead into halftime.

Once New Ulm Cathedral got the lead, they never relinquished it. Cathedral’s Jon Zinniel hit a three-pointer early in the second half to generate a 12-2 run for the Greyhounds to take a 43-25 lead. Zinniel would later score career point 1,000 later in the game.

The Knights were led by freshman Carson Domeier with 16 total points.

St. Mary’s 62

Wabasso 44

Due to school calling out early on Thursday, Feb. 14, the Knights had to move their game against the Rabbits to Saturday. The game was also played at a neutral site. The Knights played at Sleepy Eye Public’s elementary gym Saturday morning.

With junior Nick Labat needing 26 points for 1,000 in his career, he scored 28 in the contest and eclipsed the milestone late in the second half.

The Knights went into halftime with a 37-23 lead. Labat had 12 points at the half, needing 14 to eclipse 1,000. The Knights began the second half with a 5-0 run and never looked back.

With a 57-41 lead, Labat got the ball near the free throw line and drove down the righ side of the lane and gave a soft kiss off the glass with his right hand to score the elusive bucket. Labat became the tenth member of the Knights basketball program to score 1,000 points. Cassie Heinrichs of the Knights girls’ basketball team reached the milestone last week. Coach Judd Walter was happy for Labat after the game, but the focus remains on winning games. "Nick has accepted his role as a leader this year both on and off the floor. He brings a competitive edge to practice every day and he has put in extra time to expand his game. It’s a nice accomplishment for Nick but winning games has always been his number one goal."

St. Mary’s 66

BLHS 55

The Knights continued their strong play with an 11-point road victory over the Mustangs Monday, Feb. 18.

Leading the Knights in the victory was junior Nick Labat with 23 points. Teammate Trent Steffensmeier scored 12.

The win was the Knights’ fourth in five games.

Springfield 95

St. Mary’s 70

The Knights played host to top-ranked Springfield Tuesday night in a matchup of Tomahawk Conference foes. Behind 39 points from senior Isaac Fink and 25 points from Decker Scheffler, the Tigers sprinted out to a 95-70 victory over the Knights.

Leading St. Mary’s was Nick Labat with 22 points. Carson Domeier tallied 10 points total on the night.

The Knights are scheduled to face LCWM Friday night, Feb. 22 in Lake Crystal. The Knights await playoff seedings Thursday morning to see who they will be matched up with in the postseason.