Aut Seidl was honored as Resident of the Year at Divine Providence Community Home at their Valentine’s Day Luncheon. Pictured with Aut are friends and family members who shared the special occasion with him, from left: Mike and Linda Brandl, Gwen and John Schueller, Bob Zinniel, Clete and Jan Zinniel and Ralph Grundmeyer.