Sydney Windschitl hit a game-winning shot with three seconds remaining to beat St. Clair Monday night. The following night, Madison Mathiowetz became the first Knights' player to score 1,000 career points by her freshman year.

Wabasso 85

Knights 77

The Knights girls’ basketball team was looking to avenge a 73-67 loss earlier in the season when they traveled to Wabasso in mid-December. The Knights looked to host Wabasso on Valentine’s Day, but the weather had other plans.

With the game being moved to Saturday, Feb. 16 and the St. Mary’s School hosting their Caribbean Night in their athletic facilities, the Knights played host to the Rabbits across town. The local AD’s worked together to have the Knights host the Rabbits in a boys/girls doubleheader at Sleepy Eye Public’s Elementary Gym.

In a back and forth contest in the first half, the Knights trailed the Rabbits 34-31 as the teams trickled into the locker room. With five minutes expired into the second half, the Knights trailed the Rabbits 42-38.

A full timeout called by coach Bruce Woitas with 9:28 to go in the game, the Knights trailed 50-47. Madison Mathiowetz converted back-to-back and-one’s to tie the game at 56. Mathiowetz’s and-one’s were responses to three straight Wabasso three-pointers. With seven minutes to go, the Knights faltered and allowed the Rabbits to go on a 12-2 run to give Wabasso a 69-63 lead after the Knights led 61-57.

Wabasso continued to use good ball movement to extend their lead to 78-72 with 1:06 to go. The Rabbits closed it out 85-77 in a tightly contested battle that will surely help the Knights for experience as it carried a playoff type atmosphere.

Despite the loss, coach Bruce Woitas was pleased with what he saw from his girls. “I was happy with the game,” he says. “I thought we played hard and we played well and lost, that happens sometimes.” Madison Mathiowetz scored 41 points in the loss for the Knights. Jenna Frank had 30 points to lead the Rabbits.

Knights 63

St. Clair 62

Sydney Windschitl hit the game-winner with just over three seconds to go in the game to lead the Knights to a one-point victory over the Cyclones.

A victory coach Bruce Woitas was proud of. “This was a fun game tonight, our kids worked hard and we got a nice win.”

The Knights held a 55-47 lead before relinquishing it later in the game on back to back threes by the Cyclones with :16 seconds to go. With the Knights trailing 62-61, Windschitl stepped up and hit the game winning shot for the Knights to steal a victory over St. Clair.

Knights 74

BLHS 46

Madison Mathiowetz came into the game needing 35 points to become the third Knights basketbtall player to score 1,000 career points within a week. Mathiowetz scored 36 in a big victory over the Mustangs Tuesday night.

Mathiowetz became the 11th player in program history to reach the milestone. She is also the first to score 1,000 by her freshman year. Look for more on Madison in next week’s Herald-Dispatch.

The win puts the Knights at 18-7 overall as they will travel to Lake Crystal to take on LCWM Friday night, Feb. 22. The Knights earned the No. 2 seed for Section 2A North and await the winner of Sleepy Eye Public and Renville County West. That game is at Sleepy Eye High School Thursday evening at 7 p.m.