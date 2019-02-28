Editor's column.

Let’s just pretend I never mentioned that I might not write about snow anymore. Because I will. Now.

Speaking of snow — here’s a good one (or two) about snow days. Last week’s school board meeting was supposed to be on Wednesday, but that was a snow day, so the meeting was held Thursday. Their meeting agenda includes a time to share “good news items.” John Cselovszki said, just for fun, “We had school today!” Everyone liked that. Later on the board discussed snow days at length and acknowledged they probably weren’t done with them. Monday was a snow day.

What did you think of the blizzard over the weekend? Did you stay home? Did you think the forecast was at all iffy? I didn’t hear any weather person say they thought a blizzard might happen. I heard them say it would happen.

I’m sure you saw many stories on the news about people being stranded on the roads, especially south and east of here. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office sent some information on rescues around our county.

They had to use their UTV with tracks to rescue a motorist on a Sigel Township road. The River Valley Dutchman Snowmobile Club’s groomer with tracks was used to get to stuck motorists on County Road 29 west of Highway 4, north of Sleepy Eye, because the road was not passable to vehicles. A Brown County plow helped the Comfrey Fire Department get to a motorist that was stuck about 6 miles west of Comfrey on County Road 17. Another county plow assisted two tow trucks with removing two vehicles that were stuck on the roadway on Highway 15 north of Searles.

The Sheriff’s Office wanted to thank everyone who helped rescue stranded motorists. And, I’m sure those stranded motorists were also quite appreciative.

It’s a mystery to me why some people think they can drive through a blizzard. It’s dangerous for them and their passengers. It is also dangerous for those who are called on to rescue them. Please heed the weather warnings and road condition reports. Don’t put yourself or others in danger.