Wayne “Sam” Anderson, 77, of Granite Falls, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, from 2 to 4:00 p.m. at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls. Wayne Allen Anderson “Sam” was born October 20, 1941, in Stony Run Township, Yellow Medicine County, the son of Earl and Idella Anderson.

He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He graduated from the Granite Falls High School in 1959. On June 9, 1962, Wayne was married to the love of his life Jeannette Peterson “Toots”. One daughter Jodi was born Jan 28, 1968. Wayne was a devoted husband, father, brother and a wonderful grandfather.

He worked for Independent Oil for two years, Rogers Hydraulics for three years, Minnesota Valley Improvement for ten years, the Rock Quarry in Granite Falls for thirty-five years full time and seven years part time. His hobbies were working in his workshop building birdhouses and feeding them, spending time with his family, playing cards, bean bag tournaments and he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

Wayne passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 19, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Jeannette “Toots”, daughter Jodi (Scott) May, grandsons Brandon Grund, Derrick Grund (special friend Ali Miller), Jordan, Abby and Haven May, brothers: Roger (Marilyn) Anderson of Floodwood, Minnesota, and Roland (Rosemary) Anderson of Maumelle, Arkansas, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Idella Anderson, sister Harriet, in-laws Clifford and Ellen Peterson and his son-in-law Dan Grund.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls.