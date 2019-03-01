The Olivia Main Street Program is seeking artist and creative submissions for Placemaking Projects to be showcased in Olivia from May through November.

Funding of up to $1,500 each for 10 to 15 projects is available, but artists must attend one of two Creative Placemaking Workshops which are being held March 5, 2019 at Master’s Coffee Shop in Olivia from 8:30a.m.-12 p.m. or 4-7:30p.m.

This Artist on Main Street Program is part of the Olivia Main Street Program and a partnership between the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation.

The goal is to start creating a more vibrant and playful downtown, creating community gathering space, the revitalization of storefronts and to find ways to create a sense of place at Pond Park.

Additionally, any community relationships that can be enhanced through these projects is encouraged with an emphasis on community inclusion and multi-generational relationship building.

All artists are encouraged to attend a workshop and apply for project funding including people who don’t view themselves as “traditional” artists. The workshop will provide training on Placemaking, allow time to explore Olivia, learn more about the Artist on Main Street Program and explain the Creative Placemaking proposal process.

There will be approximately 10 to 15 opportunities for project funding of up to $1,500 awarded per project. Creative Placemaking proposals are due April 12. The Olivia Main Street Program will announce which proposals will be awarded by April 26.

Further announcements will be made regarding the completion and celebration of each project.

For more information, contact Susie Lang at slang@olivia.mn.us or by calling (320) 523-0790. Those who are interested in applying but have a conflict with the March 5 date, are asked to contact Lang. For more information on the Olivia Artist on Main Street Program visit the Olivia Main Street Program Facebook page.