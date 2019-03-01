Month’s theme is ‘Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence’

The Women's Commission along with the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Programs at the University of Minnesota Crookston have planned several events in recognition of Women’s History Month. This year's theme is "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence.”

There are various events scheduled in honor of Women’s History Month. The schedule is as follows:

• On March 4, from noon to 2 p.m., the book club debut of “Girl, Wash Your Face,” will take place in the International Lounge of Sargeant Student Center. This event is open to the community and there will be light refreshments.

• On March 8, at 3 p.m. in the Prairie Room, International Women’s Day will be celebrated. This day will give the UMN Crookston community a chance to discuss the opportunity of starting a “UMC Lean-In-Circle” where women talk openly about their ambitions and encourage each other to take on new challenges and to stand up for equality.

• On March 12, at 5 p.m. in the Prairie Room, the 3rd Annual “Honoring Our Own” reception will take place. Join the UMC Women’s Commission for a reception in honor of visionary women on campus who have been champions of peace and nonviolence.

Honorees include faculty member Sharon Stewart and staff member Krista Proulx. The featured speaker will be Ninth District Judge Tamara Yon and the mistress of ceremony will be Dr. Marsha Odom. Refreshments will be served.

• On March 26, at 3 p.m. in the Library, there will be a discussion about the book “Girl, Wash Your Face.” This event is open to the community.

• On March 27, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Dowell 208, there will be a webinar called “Mentoring Women of Color.” Learn how to “identify students' unique needs and establish support systems to ensure their success through paperclip communications.”

• On March 28, starting at 7 p.m. in Bede Ballroom, Sargeant Student Center, the movie “On the Basis of Sex” will be shown. The movie is based on the life and early cases of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights for women. There will be a nacho bar, water and lemonade, and movie treats will be served.

During the whole month of March there will be a “Women in Athletics” display shown in Lysaker Gymnasium. In addition, from March 17-31, the bookstore display will be showcasing a “Visionary Women Peace and Nonviolence” display.



Background

Women’s History Month has been officially recognized since Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month in 1987. A special Presidential Proclamation is issued every year which honors the extraordinary achievements of American women. For more information, visit http://www.nwhp.org/

For other events taking place during Women’s History Month at the U of M Crookston, visit www.umcrookston.edu/today.