Two recent donations for Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Boating and Bobbers organization.

The Knights of Columbus raised $840 at their Feb. 2 Super Bowl Brunch for the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers. Pictured in the left photo, accepting the donation from KC member Ryan Braulick (center) are Boating and Bobbers representatives, Brian Mulry (left) and Dave Theneman.

The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club donated the proceeds of their December Soup and Chili fundraiser to a program they are pleased to sponsor — Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers. Pictured in the right photo: Sportsmen’s Club Treasurer Jim Fischer (left) and President Lynn Krenz (right) presented a check for $1,361 to Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers Director Larry Evers.