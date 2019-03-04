Redwood County has a significant list of ordinances on the books that provide guidance and standards for everything from public health to solid waste.

The challenge for years has been the fact that the ordinances are often hard to locate, especially for the public, and with that in mind the Redwood County Board of Commissioners approved what is known as a codification of those ordinances.

That effort provides one document that includes all of the ordinances that can much more easily be found. To finalize that process and to go over some of the updates and improvements that were part of that codification process, the county board is hosting a public hearing this Tuesday (March 5) at 10 a.m. in the commissioners‘ room of the county government center in Redwood Falls.

According to Scott Wold, director of the Redwood County Environmental Office, should the board officially adopt the ordinance codification the entire document will be added to the Redwood County Web site for the public to access.

Nick Brozek, Redwood County land use and zoning supervisor, said the process will make the ordinances much more user-friendly, adding the entire intent was to just take a step back and look at the county’s ordinances as a whole and to make sure all of the rules that are in place make sense and address how people are doing things today.

The process was simply about cleaning things up, agreed Wold and Brozek.

While much of the change in the new document simply provided formatting of the ordinances and minor changes to modernize the ordinances, there are other more substantive changes that are also part of the proposal being presented this Tuesday.

According to Wold and Brozek, the biggest change is in the ordinance that addresses feedlots in the county. Among the proposed changes are:

• A move from a 100 animal unit threshold for a conditional use permit to 300 animal units

• A change from a one-size-fits-all approach to feedlot setbacks to allow for reduced setbacks for smaller feedlots and increased setbacks for larger feedlots.

• All new feedlots must meet the U of M odor offset rating of 94 or higher.

• A change in the manure stockpile and field application setbacks.

There are a number of other provisions that have been altered related to feedlots in the proposal.

To learn more about them, contact the Redwood County Environmental office at (507) 637-4023.

During the process of making changes to the ordinances related to zoning an open house was held March 28, 2018 in Wabasso to seek input from the public.

The public is encouraged to attend the March 5 public hearing.