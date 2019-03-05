Saturday’s audience is encouraged to arrive early to catch some music before the curtain opens

A theatrical performance of Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" will make its debut in Kiehle Auditorium at the University of Minnesota Crookston later this week. The play will run from Thursday, March 7 through Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

On Saturday, March 9, audiences are encouraged to arrive at 7 p.m. to enjoy the musical stylings of the five-piece brass and woodwind quartet, “Windblown," who will also entertain during intermission at Saturday's performance.

Admission for "The Mousetrap" is $6 for adults, $2 for children, and free for UMN Crookston students.

“The Moustrap” strands seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. During their time there, a policeman arrives concerned that a murder-at-large is among the guests who are stranded. Before the policeman can begin investigating, one of theguests is killed, and another guest may be next. Will the policeman be able to solve the case before another “mouse” is killed? The longest running play in theatrical history will intrigue audiences of all ages.

Under the direction of Associate Professor George French and Ken Mendez, the cast includes eight UMN Crookston students, including Harsha Praveen, a senior majoring biology in from Plymouth, Minn.; Caroline Colbert, a post-secondary enrollment option student from Euclid, Minn.; Austin Holweger, a sophomore majoring in biology from Mahtomedi, Minn.; Emma Howey, a senior majoring in equine science from Rutland, N.D.; Anthony Kampa, a sophomore majoring in software engineering from St. Cloud, Minn.; Mathias Braun, a junior majoring in animal science from Gray Eagle, Minn.; Hannah Colbert, a post-secondary enrollment option student from Euclid, Minn.; and Navjot Singh, a senior majoring in software engineering from India.

Lauren Wallace, a sophomore from Bloomington, Minn., majoring in sport and recreation management, also played a key role in the planning and public relations for the play.