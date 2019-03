The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club donated $5,490 for a boat dock that will be installed at Sportsmen’s Park.

The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club donated $5,490 — half the total cost — for a boat dock that will be installed at Sportsmen’s Park to accommodate campers. The donation matches the amount the Sleepy Eye Parks Department had in their budget for the dock and allows the purchase to be made now.