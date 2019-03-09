Better late than never.

Minnesota’s record month of February snow is a boon to winter sports enthusiasts.

With more than 18 inches of snow covering two-thirds of the state, there’s still time for people to register their snowmobile and ride the state’s 22,000 miles of trails before the snowy winter melts into spring.

Cross-country skiing opportunities this season are also excellent and purchasing the Minnesota Ski Pass provides access to more than 1,100 miles of state and grant-in-aid cross country ski trails at more than 90 state, regional and local locations.

“Trail grooming is in full swing,” said Kevin Johnson, Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails supervisor in Two Harbors. “The amount of snow and cold temperatures created excellent trail conditions. It doesn’t get better than this.”

For information, visit the DNR Web site at mndnr.gov.

– Photo courtesy of the DNR Website