It turned out to a be a strong weekend of wrestling for Wabasso/RRC junior Derek Werner who earned a fourth-place finish at the Class A individual state wrestling tournament held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Werner (33-7) – ranked sixth at 195 pounds heading into the postseason – opened up the state meet with a second period fall over Sawyer Klatt of Roseau and then pinned seventh ranked Carter Holtz of Kimball Area in 3:44 to advance into the semifinals.

In the semifinals, he would face number one seed and top-ranked Michael Nelson of Dover-Eyota, losing by technical fall (16-1) to drop into the consolation round.

There he defeated Noah Herber of Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 10-5 to reach the third-place match. Wrestling for third he would face Wyatt Olson of West Central Area/Ashby/ Brandon-Evansville, and Werner would lose an 8-3 decision to finish his state experience with a record of 3-2 and a top four placing.

“Derek has made big strides over the past two seasons,” Coach Brett Bartholomaus said. “I’m happy with his progress, and he will continue to climb with one more season to go.”

Jared Schroepfer (29-8) also competed for the Bobcats at 152 pounds. The state tournament veteran opened up with a preliminary bout against fourth-ranked Spencer Miller of Staples-Motley and would fall by a score of 8-2. He would get the opportunity to wrestle again in the wrestlebacks but would drop a 4-3 decision to sixth-ranked Zack Holtz of Kimball Area and was eliminated.

He finishes his career with a record of 136-53, second in Red Rock Central High School history for career wins behind Spencer Jenniges.

“Jared is a tough one to see go, he has competed on our varsity, at least in part, since he was in seventh grade,” Bartholomaus said. “He is also the youngest of three brothers that have been staples in our program for over a decade.”