Our City crew has done a good job with snow removal. This last month has certainly been a challenge that has tested equipment and personnel. And in addition to the street crew, we appreciate all employee’s efforts as they battle the cold and snow and keep everything working. That includes our ambulance crew, our PUC crew, our firemen, our water and sewer crew, park people and anyone else who braved the elements to be out there for the benefit of us all.

The last couple weeks, efforts have been extended to deal with questionable appearances around the community. One effort included the formation of a Downtown Revitalization Committee. This committee’s purpose will be to set appearance standards for buildings on and near Main Street and assist those taking on revitalization efforts on any of those Main Street buildings. Some of their objectives will include development of a brochure to assist potential developers with knowledge of City and building code requirements, meet with other communities who have done revitalization to learn new methods, and work with developers to assist their efforts. Tom Larson is chairing this committee, with Kayla Jacobson, Christi Currier, Kathy Krenz, and Sara Hornbrook serving. Gary Windschitl will be the City Council liaison to this committee.

The City Council met with the Blight Committee at a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27, to hammer out some solutions to blight issues that had come before the committee. At the session, The issue of boarded up windows on Main Street was discussed, as well as cars parked in front yards. After hearing from the Council and Committee on these matters, City Attorney Alissa Fischer will draw up ordinance recommendations to present to the City Council for their approval at the March 12 regular meeting.

The two matters described above were primarily inspired by the recent community surveys where blight related matters were a common concern among submitted surveys. By the way, the third group of surveys is ready to be mailed out. The last two surveys were sent to two-thirds of the residents (one third in each survey). This survey will go to the last third of City property owners. Please take a few minutes and fill out the survey and return it.

The 12th Avenue NE road project does include a sidewalk or trail. The trail would run east and west along the Home Cemetery to 12th Avenue and then travel north and south from the cemetery to the Event Center and hotel. Grants already received would pay half of this cost with the remaining costs being picked up by future property owners.

City Clerk, Linda Tiedegen, has announced her intent to retire from the position. We’re in the process of looking for a new clerk to take her place. We thank Linda for her service. She will be missed.

The new police station is just about ready. And it’s looking really good. We will plan an open house to give you the opportunity to see it when it is completed.

Kelli Truver, our new City Manager, has hit the ground running. She officially took over on March 1. Although our recent snow and cold probably slowed her up a tiny bit, after surviving these past weeks here on this arctic tundra, she’ll be able to know that she’s seen and survived the worst that a Minnesota winter can throw at her. Welcome Kelli!