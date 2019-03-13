The St. Mary's freshman was voted Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year by conference coaches. Madison was also named Honorable Mention for the All-State team in Class A by the Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

The St. Mary’s Knights girls’ basketball team’s season may have come to an end against top-seeded BOLD Tuesday, Mar. 5 but the acknowledgement of their success is now becoming recognized.

The Knights had three players earn honors for their play during the season.

Freshman Madison Mathiowetz scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season, but earned the highest honor this past week by being named Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season. On top of being named KEYC Prep Athlete of the Week, Mathiowetz was also named KNUJ Player of the Week on multiple occasions. During her performance in the week of winning KEYC Prep Athlete of the Week, Madison scored 30, 41, 33, and 36 points while shooting 63.2% from the field. Lastly, Mathiowetz also took home an honor of being named Honorable Mention All-State for Class A by the girls basketball coaches association.

Mathiowetz used her phenomenal court vision and athleticism to average 26 points per game while averaging 9.5 rebounds per game, and was second on the team in assists with 81. Madison also had 74 steals on the season, good for third on the Lady Knights. Mathiowetz scored at least 17 points in all but one game this season in tune to leading the Knights with 703 points on the season. Mathiowetz scored a career-high 41 points in a loss to Wabasso. Mathiowetz led the Knights with 13 double-doubles all season.

While also leading the Tomahawk Conference in scoring, the freshman led the Knights’ attack all the way to the Sub-Section Championship game against No. 1 BOLD. The Knights finished with a record of 21-8.

Winning the Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year is an impressive honor, let alone doing so as a freshman. Mathiowetz has been playing varsity for a full two seasons now and is humbled by the award. “It kind of surprised me, it means a little more as a freshman, but the only difference for me is that it makes me want to work even harder to keep having success individually and more importantly as a team.”

A lot of Madison’s talents come from being a natural athlete, but the hard work has been there. Madison often found herself in a gym. She thanks her dad Matt and Uncle Sean for the time and knowledge they’ve given her. Madison credits her dad’s knowledge of the game and his willingness to help all awhile pushing her to be the best all-around player she can be. Madison is thankful for all those who have put their time in to help her improve her game. “I have so many incredible people that have helped me get to where I am,” she said.

Mathiowetz found herself getting into the gym on Sunday nights or even occasional snow days. “I definitely live in the gym, any of the time I have, I am usually spending it shooting or playing ball because it’s what I love to do.”

Madison’s love for the game showed on the court with her teammates, enabling her to win the award this season. Madison gave her teammates plenty of credit in the Knights’ success this season. Madison says her teammates are her biggest motivators. “They push me to be better and they make me want to be the best I can be for them.”

While reflecting on the season, Mathiowetz noted the team went through the normal highs and lows and described the bond she and her teammates developed through the season.

“We had an incredible bond, from our eighth graders to our senior leaders,” she said. “The ending was not what we wanted, but the amount of heart and passion our team played with showed to me all I needed to know.” Mathiowetz lastly was proud of the team and congratulated the BOLD Warriors on a great season. “It’s a tough loss for us but I’m still proud of our team and how we played. Best of luck to the Warriors at State.”