The most popular item on the agenda at the March 12 meeting of the Sleepy Eye City Council, appeared to be the proposed updates to the Rental Inspection Ordinance.

The most popular item on the agenda at the March 12 meeting of the Sleepy Eye City Council, appeared to be the proposed updates to the Rental Inspection Ordinance. The issue had been discussed at a special council meeting on Feb. 27, and was on Tuesday night’s agenda as part of City Attorney Alissa Fischer’s report.

Maybe popular isn’t the right term, at any rate, nine local rental property owners came to the meeting, with questions primarily about the amount of the license fee — which had been proposed, at the Feb. 27 meeting, at $100 per unit every two years. After considerable discussion, it was suggested that $50 might be more acceptable. Fischer also read a proposed schedule of fees for non-compliance in setting up inspections and carrying out required improvements.

The amount of the various fees will not be spelled out in the Rental Inspection Ordinance. Rather the ordinance will call for establishing fees by resolution, therefore not requiring a change to the ordinance whenever a change in fees is deemed necessary.

Updates to the ordinance also include details on the inspection process, and reference to fire and health codes and blight ordinance. The council had proposed (at the Feb. 27 meeting) to include an exception to the rental license and inspection process for units rented to immediate family members. The landlords in attendance questioned why such units would not need inspection and after discussion the council directed Fischer to remove the family exception from the proposed changes to the ordinance.

The council called for the first reading of the ordinance, with the second reading and consideration of approval expected at the April council meeting. Presumably, the actual license and non-compliance fee amounts will be set by resolution at that time.

In other business, the council:

•Unanimously denied a variance request by Haala Developments to use pillars vs. a regular foundation on a modular home to be placed at 413 Ellsworth Ave. SE. Doug Pelzel made the motion to deny, citing the building code, which calls for a permanent lateral foundation, and not wanting to set precedent for possible future requests.

•Approved fireworks permits: Fire Department to shoot July 4 from north or south lake shore; Dairy Queen and Freedom station to sell fireworks.

•Certified City costs to a lot being sold by the County. The lot is at 221 Water SE, where the city razed a house a few years ago. City costs for removing the house and maintaining the property, sidewalks, etc. came to $13,759 which will be recouped when the County sells the lot.

•Heard from engineer Dave Palm on plans for the 12th Avenue NE/St. Mary’s Street project. The council discussed cost and safety merits of sidewalks on 12th Avenue and St. Mary’s Street and passed a motion to include sidewalks in the plan.