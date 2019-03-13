Occupant(s) were able to escape vehicle safely.

Crookston firefighters and other emergency responders Wednesday afternoon converged on the scene of a minivan on fire at the intersection of Polk County Highways 11 and 13 a few miles east of Crookston.

Traffic on both highways, including a Crookston school bus, was blocked while firefighters knocked the fire down, which appeared to originate in the engine.

Firefighters on the scene said the occupant(s) were able to escape the vehicle safely.

It appeared the fire severely damaged the minivan.