With this season’s large amount of snowfall, the City of Montevideo has been faced with the monumental task of keeping city streets and intersections clear of snow.

With this season’s large amount of snowfall, the City of Montevideo has been faced with the monumental task of keeping city streets and intersections clear of snow. All of that snow needs to be moved somewhere, and city crews have been hard pressed to keep up.

According to City Utilities Director Aaron Blom, Montevideo received about the same amount of snowfall last winter.

“We’ve gotten 68 to 70 inches this year, and last year we got 71 inches. The difference is this year none of it has melted,” said Blom. “It’s getting harder to keep up with removal.”

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!