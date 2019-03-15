Competition runs from March 18-31; you can still leave items outside your door on March 23

The upcoming “Scouting for Food” community food drive adds a competitive twist this year, with the Crookston Police Department and the Crookston Fire Department going head-to-head to see who can collect the most donations of non-perishable items between March 18 and March 31.

Items acceptable for donation include non-perishable food items, personal care items such as shampoo, body wash, lotion, etc.), and socks (black or white).

Here’s how it’ll work:

Drop off your donations of non-perishable items at either the police department or fire department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. between March 18-31. The department that collects the most donations, by weight, will win a dinner prepared and served to them by scout Troop 41 and Pack 44.

The more traditional Scouting for Food Drive is also taking place this year. Scouts from Troop 41 will collect donations you leave outside your door on Saturday, March 23. Those donations will not count toward the totals collected by the police and fire departments.

Local media will provide updates as the CPD and CFD donation collections are weighed.